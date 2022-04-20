Janet Jackson releases jewellery line

Los Angeles: Singer Janet Jackson has announced she is releasing her own jewellery line titled Janet Jackson Unbreakable Diamonds Collection in partnership with Paul Raps New York. Jackson showed off pieces from the line as she picked up the Ultimate Icon: Music Dance Visual Award at the BET Awards here on Sunday. The star sported a 25 carat yellow-diamond heart-shaped necklace costing $2 million and a 13 carat Fancy Intense Yellow diamond ring retailing at $500,000. The �No sleeep� singer will be seen wearing the range throughout her Unbreakable World Tour which begins in Vancouver at the end of August, told Entertainment Tonight, reports femalefirst.co.uk. IANS