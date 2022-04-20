J&K: Policeman, 3 militants killed in separate encounters

Srinagar:�A policeman and three militants were killed in separate encounters in different parts of Jammu Kashmir on Sunday. The policeman was killed when militants opened fire on security forces in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. In Naugam sector Army foiled an infiltration bid along line of Control and killed three militants. Initial reports identified the deceased policeman as Raju, a havildar in the Crime Investigation Department�s special branch with the Poonch Police. Firing started after the presence of two to three was suspected in Allah Pir area of Poonch. The firing is still going on in Poonch. In another incident several people were injured in a clash after a raid by security forces in Pulwama district.