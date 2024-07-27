J&K: 5 children among 8 killed after car falls into gorge in Anantnag

The victims, traveling from Kishtwar to Marwah via Sinthan Top, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Daksum.

Srinagar: Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Daksum, officials said.



The family of eight died on the spot, they said.

—PTI