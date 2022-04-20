J&K: 150 pigeons being used for espionage, probe ordered

JAMMU: The Jammu & Kashmir Police has seized more than 150 pigeons allegedly being smuggled for the purpose of espionage and a probe has been ordered into the issue. On October 5th, three people were apprehended at Vikram Chowk in Jammu after they were found carrying 150 pigeons in Banana Boxes. They were then booked under Section 144 cruelty to Animals Act and the birds were given to an NGO called SAVE (Save Animals Value Environment). But the NGO chairman after noticing some suspicious things wrote to deputy commissioner Jammu who then gave orders to enquire if the pigeons were being to be used in spying activities. According to Namrata Hakhoo from SAVE, these Pigeons had some rings in their claws and special magnetic rings attached to them which raised their suspicions. Pigeons being used for spying and other untoward endeavours is not a recent development, as earlier this month, a pigeon, apparently from across the border, was taken into custody after a letter written in Urdu and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found with it by BSF personnel at Simbal post in Bamial sector. On September 23, a white pigeon, apparently from across the border, with "some words written in Urdu" was found in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.