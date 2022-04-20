J&K to ramp up Covid control measures

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has tightened its Covid control measures with plans to roll out vaccination for an additional 65 lakh people in the 18-45 age group, and with the establishment of 36 oxygen generation plants in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday.

J&K Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, while chairing a high-level meeting to review the public health response to the pandemic, asked the administration to remain alert and tighten the implementation of the existing control measures and SOPs to reverse the upward trend.

Informing that certain districts are showing very high positivity rate, the Chief Secretary asked the respective district administrations to ramp up testing in the identified target clusters and prioritise vaccination in the eligible groups to address the worsening scenario.

It was pointed out that 20-30 percent of the positive cases being reported are travellers who are being tested at the entry points itself, thus preventing from mingling with the general population.

It was informed that in the initial phases of the vaccination drive, 75 per cent of health workers, 78 per cent of frontline workers, and 38 per cent of citizens above 45 years of age -- totalling 15,25,604 -- have been vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir with no reported case of any adversity.

Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal and Shopian districts in Kashmir Division and Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Samba and Udhampur districts in Jammu Division are the ones having over 40 per cent of vaccination coverage among citizens above 45 years of age.

The next phase of the vaccination for the 18-45 age group from may 1 will cover approximately 65 lakh people.

Further, it was informed that the government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved the establishment of 36 oxygen generation plants across the UT to make J&K self-sufficient in catering to the rising demand of oxygen.

