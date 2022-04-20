J&K lifts ban on import of poultry

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday lifted the ban on the import of poultry into the union territory, but imposed a condition that the imported stock of birds must contain a bird flu free certificate.

An order issued by the J&K government said, "There will be no ban on import of live birds, including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into the union territory of J&K sourced from non-infected areas and beyond the 10 kilometre radius of bird flu infected zone".

The order said the imported stock of poultry must have a certificate from the concerned district veterinary officials confirming that the stock supplied is not from any infected area.

The order has directed the local animal husbandry department to set up a robust surveillance centre to lift samples from each vehicle carrying poultry into the UT for testing.

There has so far not been any confirmed report of bird flu in J&K.

—IANS