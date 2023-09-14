J&K leaders express grief at the death of 3 security personnel

Srinagar: Leaders across political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed grief at the death of three security personnel in an encounter at Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Conference President Sajad Lone expressed sorrow and grief at the tragic loss of three valiant military officers who were martyred on Wednesday in the Anantnag gunfight.

“My heart goes out for the families of three valiant officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in line of duty. Their dedication and commitment to serving our nation will never be forgotten. This is indeed a very sad day,” Lone said while paying tributes to the officers.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on twitter: “Terrible terrible news from J&K. An Army Colonel, a Major and a J&K Police DySP gave the ultimate sacrifice in an encounter in Kokernag area of South Kashmir today. DySP Humayan Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Colonel Manpreet Singh laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists. May their souls rest in peace and may their loved ones find strength at this difficult time.”

Jammu and Kashmir BJP Spokesperson Altaf Thakur paid tributes to Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat for laying down the lives for the country.

“Our security forces are committed to root out terror from J&K soil and those behind the killing of today’s heroes won’t be spared. Urge top Army officials and police to track down killers forth with. Express my sympathies with the bereaved families,” Thakur said in a statement.

—IANS