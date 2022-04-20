J&K launches scheme for families which lost bread-earner to pandemic

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a special scheme for financial assistance to families which have lost their only bread-earner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The J&K government has adopted a comprehensive approach by creating a special cell in the social welfare department to identify and support these families.

Under the 'Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities (SASCM)', cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month shall be provided to the spouse and the eldest member of the family.

Apart from this, the scheme provides for scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum for school going children and Rs 40,000 per annum for college going students.

A family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship.

The special cell shall also explore further assistance under other existing schemes of the government for which the family may be eligible.

An important element of support shall be financial assistance for self-employment for any of the surviving members who wish to start a business for livelihood support.

"We have taken prompt and decisive action to support elderly, women and children. Our decision is about personal protection and mitigating vulnerability of families, which have lost their bread-earner by extending long-term assistance. The government's aim is to take care of their day-to-day lives and ensure financial security," the Lt Governor said.

--IANS