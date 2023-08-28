J&K L-G hands over Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to father of martyr

Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, citation and a cheque to Gulam Mohammad Dar, father of Martyr civilian Mohammad Umar Dar, at Raj Bhawan an official statement said.



Mohammad Umar Dar was conferred with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (Posthumously) by President Droupadi Murmu.

On March 26, 2022, Mohammad Umar Dar and his brother, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, who was working as an SPO in J&K Police, were killed by terrorists inside their house in Chattabugh Budgam.



"The Lt Governor paid homage to Sh Mohammad Umar Dar and saluted the exemplary courage shown by him in saving the lives of his family members," the statement said.



"Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; and family members of Mohammad Umar Dar were also present."

—IANS