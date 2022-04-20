J&K L-G advises regular monitoring of social media content

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for regular monitoring of social media content to prevent misuse by mischief mongers and anti-nationals.

Sinha was addressing policemen on the police commemoration day.

"Police must strengthen its community support base as there is need for comprehensive reforms to deal with radicalisation of youth," he said.

"Social media content must be regularly monitored to prevent its misuse by the enemies. Militancy sponsored by the neighbour is being effectively dealt with by our police. Every school, every institution and office should know the role played by the police.

"If people sleep peacefully, it is only because the policemen remain awake."

Sinha advised the police force: "Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the culprit."

He assured that the police department and the administration are committed to resolve the issues faced by the families of the police personnel.

DGP Dilbag Singh said on the occasion that 40 policemen had laid down their lives this year in the service of the nation in J&K.

—IANS