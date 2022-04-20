J&K DGP sanctions Rs 2.40 cr for families of deceased/martyred cops

Srinagar: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore as special welfare relief for the next of kin of deceased/martyred police personnel, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that continuing with their endeavour to provide help to the families of the police personnel who passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore as special welfare relief for the net of kin of deceased/martyred police personnel.

"The special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of the dependents/legal heirs of the following deceased/martyred police personnel -- Jameel Ahmad Lone, Gh. Rasool, Mohd Shafi, H.C. Aijaz Ahmad, Inderjeet Singh, Davinder Kumar, Mohd Yousf Bajad, Suhail Mushtaq Lohar, Ramiz Raja, Amjad Hussain, Sudershan Dev and Ashok Kumar," the police said.

Also, Rs one lakh each has already been paid to the families for performing the last rites of the deceased officers as immediate relief. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

"From January 2020 to May 2021, the police headquarters have sanctioned Rs 56.30 crore as special welfare relief in favour of the next of kin of 283 deceased/martyred police personnel," the police said. —IANS