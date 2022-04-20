J&K Delegation Meets Amit Shah

A delegation of about 100 people from Jammu and Kashmir met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in North Block on Tuesday.

The delegation consisted of people from Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama and Ladakh.

This is the first meeting of the J&K people after revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and division of state into two Union Territories.

Though the details of the meeting has not been shared by the Home Ministry, it is being seen as part of Confidence Building Measures by the government.

Several restrictions were imposed to curb the violence and agitation after the abrogation of the special status of the state and restrictions have been eased out in a phase manner.

School, hospitals and offices are working normally in the state and landline phones have also been restored.

However, the mobile and internet services have been restricted in the Srinagar and the valley.

The two UTs Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existences on October 31.