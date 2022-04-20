J&K DDC polls phase 7: 10.66% votes polled in 2 hours

Jammu: The seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded a voter percentage of 10.66 across different constituencies in several districts in the first two hours since the polling began at 7 a.m., officials said.

The state Election Commission said the Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 6.11 and Jammu division recorded 14.43 per cent till 9 a.m.

Bandipora with 14.65 per cent and Kathua with 20.13 per cent were the highest recorded voter turnouts in the first two hours in Kashmir and Jammu respectively.



As per the figures given by the office of the state Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Pulwama recorded a voter turnout of of 2.68 per cent, Baramulla 3.47 per cent, Kulgam 1.51 per cent, Shopian 0.81 per cent, Anantnag 4.41 per cent, Ganderbal 5.76 per cent, Kupwara 8 per cent and Budgam 9.03 per cent till 9 a.m.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 13.07 per cent, Udhampur 11.48 per cent, Jammu 16.56 per cent, , Ramban 7.89 per cent, Doda 9.39 per cent, Samba 13.53 per cent, Poonch 16.39 per cent, Rajouri 13.37per cent and Reasi 14.08 per cent till 9 a.m.

In the seventh phase of the DDC elections, voting was being held in 31 constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in the fray respectively.

Moreover, 1,852 polling stations have been set up in this phase, 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division for the smooth conduct of the elections.

—IANS