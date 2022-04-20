J&K DDC polls 6th phase: 42.79% votes polled in 6 hours

Jammu: The sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded a voting percentage of 42.79 in six hours across different constituencies in several districts.

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 26.28 and Jammu Division registered 56.90 per cent up to 1.00 p.m.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama recorded 6.80 per cent voting, Baramulla 26.68 per cent, Kulgam 32.71 per cent, Shopian 3.66 per cent, Anantnag 20.95 per cent, Bandipora 40.57 per cent, Ganderbal 45.89 per cent, Kupwara 41.21 per cent and Budgam 27.44 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Udhampur recorded 54.69 per cent voting, Jammu 55.62 per cent, Kathua 50.09 per cent, Ramban 61.91 per cent, Doda 53.39 per cent, Samba 60.61 per cent, Poonch 60.73 per cent, Rajouri 63.07 per cent and Reasi 61.21 per cent.

In the sixth Phase of the elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 14 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division.

For the smooth conduct of elections, 2,071 polling stations, 1,208 in Kashmir Division and 863 in Jammu Division have been setup in this phase, where 7,48,301 electors (3,90,432 male and 3,57,869 female voters) will exercise their right to franchise.

—IANS