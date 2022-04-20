J&K DDC polls 4th phase: 8.16% votes polled in 2 hours

Jammu: The fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 8.16 per cent votes across the constituencies spread several districts in the first two hours on Monday, officials said.

Kulgam, Shopian showed the lowest turnout amit the cold weather, while Kathua and Samba were among the highest.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara recorded 5.14 per cent, Bandipora 7.56, Baramulla 7.17, Ganderbal 3.77, Budgam 6.56, Pulwama 1.39, Shopian 0.57, Kulgam 0.57 and Anantnag 2.77 per cent till 9 a.m.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 13.05, Doda 12.99, Ramban 9.92, Reasi 7.99, Kathua 14.55, Samba 16.30, Jammu 14.25, Rajouri 13.63 and Poonch 13.74 in the same duration.

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 4.21 while Jammu Division recorded 12.29 in the first two hours, the poll panel said.

In phase four of the DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 34 constituencies, 17 each from Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, for which 1,910 polling stations -- 781 in Jammu division and 1,129 in Kashmir division have been set up for the smooth conduct of elections.

There are 7,17,322 electorates comprising 3,76,797 men and 3,40,525 women.

—IANS