J&K continues to record spike in Covid cases

Jammu: J&K has been witnessing a strong resurgence of new infections of Covid-19, as the Union Territory reported

271 fresh cases on Saturday while one patient succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,985.

According to the health officials, out of the 271 new infections, 75 are from Jammu division and 196 from Kashmir division. As many as 138 patients were discharged from different facilities after recovery.

J&K's tally has climbed to 129,684, out of which 125,886 have recovered.

Total count of active cases stood at 1,813, out of which 474 are from Jammu division and 1,339 from Kashmir division.

