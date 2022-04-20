J&K CM meets 8-yr-old kick boxer, hands over Rs 1 lakh as token gift

Jammu: An eight-year old Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam who made history by winning the gold medal in the sub-junior category at the World Kickboxing Championship in Italy today called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here.





The Chief Minister expressed her appreciation that Tajamul attained this feat at a young age and hoped that children of her age would take a cue from her.

Ms Mufti, who is also the chairperson of the J&K State Sports Council, opined that more and more children should be trained in different sports disciplines from the young age so that the best talent comes out which can be acclaimed at national and international levels.

The Chief Minister enquired from Tajamul about her day to day activities and shared some lighter moments with her.

She also presented her a token gift of Rs 1 lakh.

Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra was also present on the occasion.

UNI

