J&K an example of failed political model of Nehru, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

JAMMU: A day after Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley criticised Nehruvian model+ of development, Union minister Jitendra Singh+ on Sunday called Jammu & Kashmir a glaring example of the "failure" of Nehru's political model. "Yesterday, Union Finance minister spoke about the failed Nehruvian model+ of economy and today I say that if you want to see the failed political model of Nehru, then Jammu & Kashmir is the best example", Singh said while addressing a "Yaad Karo Kurbani" rally in the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday. Speaking at a function in Mumbai, Jaitley had said, "But when he (Narasimha Rao) became the Prime Minister, he found that there was no foreign reserves left in its kitty, and that the country was heading towards bankruptcy. So, the reforms were brought in due to that compulsion, due to failure of that system." Singh said Jammu & Kashmir is a glaring example of the "failed" politics of the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. He said the area of Jammu & Kashmir under the control of Maharaja Hari Singh was 2.25 lakh square kilometers, but due to the "failed" political approach of first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, India got only one lakh square kilometers of the area, rest was occupied by Pakistan like area of Gilgit and Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir+ . "The Maharaja was so annoyed with Nehru that he decided never to return to Jammu & Kashmir and breathed his last in Mumbai", Singh said. He said the ' Tiranga Yatra+ ' started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be complete only after the Indian flag is unfurled in Gilgit-Baltistan+ and Kotli. The minister said that raising issue of Human Rights abuses in Balochistan was necessary for the "self defence" of the country, as the situation in the neighborhood directly affects us. "People say that by raising the issue of Balochistan we are interfering in the internal matters of other country, whether it is interference or not, but when someone across the wall of your house is indulging in slaughter, it is your right to act for your own safety and your defence", he said. He said that if there was problem in the neighbourhood, then "we are affected, whether it is Balochistan or Pakistan occupied Kashmir", he said. BJP minister Chandar Prakash Ganga while addressing the gathering alleged the stone-pelters in Kashmir were being paid to target security personnel and the rate has increased. Jammu & Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and other senior BJP leaders also addressed the rally. �PTI