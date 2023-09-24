J&K’s First State Of Art Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai Affiliated Cancer Care Facility Launched By Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi (The Hawk): Launching the Jammu and Kashmir’s first ever state-of-of-art Tata Memorial Center(TMC) Mumbai in the new block of Govt Medical College Kathua, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the facility will cater to three territories of J&K, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The Minister said, he felt pained to receive calls every morning from different parts of the region from desperate family members pleading to arrange admission of Cancer patient at Tata Hospital Mumbai or arrange accommodation for the attendants. He then decided to start the Tata affiliated facility at Kathua and thus moved the papers in the Department of Atomic Energy which is the controlling authority of Tata Memorial Center Mumbai.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with increasing lifespan, changing lifestyles, environmental factors etc, the prevalence of cancer is assuming epidemic proportions and cancers of all nature and all organs are happening everywhere. A Tata satellite Cancer care facility in Kathua will therefore prove to be a great boon for the region, he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, satellite hospitals and facility of Tata Memorial Centre have been started in different parts of the country and in Guwahati, even Onco DM and Mch super specialty courses have been started which option could be later contemplated for Kathua as well.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Kathua-Udhampur-Doda’ ParliamentaryConstituency could be the future ‘Health Circuit’ of India with state-of-the-art Healthcare Facilities like 3 Medical Colleges, North India’s First Biotech Park etc. And, with the establishment of Day-care Chemotherapy (Onco-care) Unit at GMC Kathua today, cancer treatment is going to become accessible and affordable as the missing link has been completed today for affordable and accessible cancer treatment in the area.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing a large gathering during the inauguration of much needed Day-care Chemotherapy Unit, 300 LPM Oxygen Plant and Maternal ICU at GMC Kathua.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, onco-care will be upgraded in GMC Kathua in coming years as Onco DM and MCH seats will be provided to it and world class cancer specialists will be invited here for treatment, lectures and seminars.

On the treatment of various types of cancers, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, India has taken a lead in the production of vaccines for the prevention of malignancies like ‘CERVAVAC’ as the Biotechnology sector in India is growing by leaps and bounds as India is set to achieve $150 billion Bio-Economy by 2025, which stood at over $100 billion in 2022.

During the inauguration, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, affordable, accessible healthcare is the roadmap for ‘Healthy India’ under PM Narendra Modi which is evident from the fact that more than 260 new medical colleges have been established in the country with 79% increase in MBBS seats,93 % increase PG seats in 9 years,22 AIIMS have been approved etc.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, India has moved from sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service and is now seen as a role model in crisis management and preventive healthcare.

Dr. Jitendra Singh thanked PM Narendra Modi for bringing ‘Preventive Health Care’ into focus in the country for the first time which is the reason that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine. Secretary Health and Medical Education, J&K, Sh. Bhupinder Kumar in his address said, the establishment of Day-care Chemotherapy Onco-care Unit at GMC Kathua will make cancer treatment in the area accessible and affordable.

DDC Vice-chairman, Kathua, Sh. Raghunandan Singh Bablu, DC Kathua, Sh. Rakesh Minhas, K K Parashar of Paytm Foundation, Neraj Goud of Maha Manav Malviya Mission, Sunil Kumar Gupta, GM J&K Bank, CGM NABARD, Sh. Bala Modi Sridhar, Principal GMC Kathua, Medical Superintendent GMC Kathua were present during the occasion.