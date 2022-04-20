Jammu-Srinagar NH Blocked Due To Landslide, Snow Accumulation

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel, informed Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Saturday. Landslides and stone accumulation has also occurred at several places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "generally cloudy sky with light rain" is expected in Srinagar today as the minimum temperature is recorded at one-degree Celsius and the maximum at 10-degree Celsius. Srinagar has been covered in a blanket of snow as the temperature has dropped here. IMD had also forecasted on Friday that "fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall" is "very likely" over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and "isolated rainfall/snowfall" over Uttarakhand during December 11 and 12. —ANI