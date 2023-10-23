Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens for traffic

Jammu: After remaining closed for a day due to repair and maintenance work, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has now been opened for traffic, officials said on Monday.



The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles. "Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) restored, stranded vehicles are being cleared. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline," Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said. Overtaking can lead to "congestion and inconvenience to all".



The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.



Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

—IANS