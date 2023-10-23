    Menu
    States & UTs

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens for traffic

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October23/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

    Jammu: After remaining closed for a day due to repair and maintenance work, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has now been opened for traffic, officials said on Monday.

    The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles. "Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) restored, stranded vehicles are being cleared. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline," Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said. Overtaking can lead to "congestion and inconvenience to all".

    The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

    Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Road maintenance Jammu-Kashmir traffic National Highway updates Kashmir connectivity Essential supplies transport Road clearance Traffic management
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in