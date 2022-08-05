Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic

Srinagar: The Jammu Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

Amarnath pilgrims also take this road from Jammu to Kashmir for their journey towards the holy cave.—IANS