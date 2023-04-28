Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to landslide

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed to vehicle traffic because of a landslide, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to landslide at Shalgari, Banihal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The road clearance operation is ongoing, according to the traffic police.

The highway remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide on Thursday as well.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the most important connection between Kashmir and the rest of India.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.—Inputs from Agencies