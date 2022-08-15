Jammu-Srinagar National highway blocked

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides in Ramban, officials said on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar (NH-44) blocked at Cafeteria, Mehar, Ramban due to mudslide and shooting stones. Also SSG road blocked at Drass due to a cloud burst. However, Mughal road through for vehicular movement,” news agency IANS quoted Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police as having said.

The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the valley with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from the valley head for the rest of the country through this road.

—IANS



