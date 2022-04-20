    Menu
    Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed on Friday

    April20/ 2022


    Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar Highway will remain closed on Friday for maintenance operations, an official statement said.

    "Tomorrow on 22-01-2021, no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of maintenance/repairing of the road," traffic police said in a statement.

    After remaining closed for a week due to the collapse of a bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban, around 150 km from Jammu, the road was thrown open for a one way traffic with the installation of a bailey bridge on last Saturday.

    The highway is the main road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

    The Mughal road which is a second road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region is also closed due to snow accumulation.

    —IANS

