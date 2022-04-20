Jammu: School Education's online forum 'ActivityKaroNa' keeps children engaged

Jammu, Apr 21 (UNI) After innovative 'Aao Baat Karein' activity to address grievances of children and de-stress them of mental pressure due to lockdown, yet another online competition 'ActivityKaroNa' introduced by the Directorate of School Education has kept children engaged in co-curricular activities.

As a part of 'ActivityKaroNa' initiative, many government schools of Jammu region actively participated and the children categorised in different age groups have sent paintings, writings, sketches, drawings, short stories and slogans.

The registration has closed on April 14 and the entries were submitted from April 15 to 18.

Many schools government schools were assigned separate tasks by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu and they enthusiastically participated in the competition.

In such a kind of participation, the children of Government Higher Secondary School have collectively participated by sending their entries in various categories and activities.

"We received around 10 different drawings from the children based on COVID-19 theme wherein they have highlighted wonderful messages to fight against the pandemic," Mehak Anand, Vocational Trainer, posted in the school, here told UNI.

She said, "it is a great initiative by the Directorate of School Education and during this phase when children are "forced" to stay indoors in view of lockdown, 'ActivityKaroNa' is a welcome decision to engage them and keep them away from stress."

Ms Anand further said that the drawings received are spreading messages on the fight against Corona Virus and added, "the results of all various activities shall be announced in May by the authorities."

Director School Education, Anuradha Gupta on her Tweeter handle expressed "Excellent opportunity for children in different age groups to win prizes follow link #ActivityKaroNa on its website.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu has organized this programme in collaboration with J&K State Legal Services Authority.

The competition invited entries between the age group of 03 to 06 years on the topic 'save the planet' comprising painting, poem writing, fancy dress, between 07 to 10 years, the topic was 'advantages of lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic or Covid-19 hygiene practices' comprising poster making, short story, slogan writing and between the age group of 11-15 years topic was 'preservation of the rich heritage of our composite culture' comprising article writing, photography.

The competition is also categorized into pre-primary, first to fifth, sixth to eighth and ninth to twelfth standards.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma on Monday also patted Directorate of School Education Jammu for its innovative initiatives and said that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been among first in the country to come up with the solutions in the Education sector.

"The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been among first in the country to come up with the solutions in the education sector in view of the global pandemic," Mr Sharma while reviewing the initiatives being undertaken by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) with regard to making available the academic content to the students through online, digital and other media. UNI