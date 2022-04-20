Jammu Municipal Corporation undertakes sanitisation drive as unlock process begins

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has started a massive sanitation drive in the city after the unlock process began from Sunday in the UT after nearly a month of COVID-19 lockdown.

Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation Avny Lavasa said, "After unlock, a massive sanitation drive has been started in Jammu which is important due to COVID. Apart from masking, social distancing, proper sanitation is also important."



She further said that intensive sanitation drives were taken out in micro containment zones and places where death rates were high.

"We are using modern cleaning machines which are available with us for fast cleaning along with workforce," said the JMC Commissioner.

She further appealed to the people to throw the garage only in JMC's door-to-door garbage collection vans and not in open areas.

Dr Sanjogita Sudan, Health Officer, JMC said, "Once in a month, we conduct a sanitation drive in which we clean the entire city. This is a special sanitation drive because due to COVID-19 earlier we had fewer workers and the drive was not conducted properly. As the unlock process has begun, intensive sanitation drives are being done in markets and other places."

Dr Sudan further said that cleanliness plays an important role in tackling any disease.

"People should know where they should throw the garbage. We appeal to them that they should keep their surroundings clean and dispose of the waste in a proper way. We also run a door-to-door campaign to make the people aware of the importance of cleanliness," she said.

Talking about the safety of the sanitation workers, she said that the municipal corporation provides masks, sanitisers, gloves, and shoes to the workers.

Residents of the area appreciated the step taken up by the JMC.

Speaking to ANI Manu said, "JMC always cleans the city to keep people fit and healthy. They are conducting a sanitisation drive in the entire city. They are doing an excellent job of making Jammu clean. I am very much satisfied with the drive."

Manu also appealed to the people of Jammu to throw garbage only in JMC's vans and urged them to pay the required amount of Rs 100 to JMC so that it can purchase more equipment to clean the city.

Another resident of Jammu, Deepak also said that JMC is doing an excellent job of cleaning the city.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the Union Territory till June 15 in a bid to contain the COVID spread. However, the restrictions are being lifted in a phased manner starting from Sunday. (ANI)