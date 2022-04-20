Jammu doctor allegedly molests medical student

Jammu: A doctor at the Government Medical College here has allegedly molested a student, triggering a noisy protest in the assembly on Friday.





Amid slogan shouting demonstrations in the house, the government informed protesting opposition members that the accused doctor has been arrested and suspended from service.





Opposition MLAs gathered near Speaker Kavindra Gupta's podium and staged a walkout demanding action against the doctor at the Government Medical College in Jammu.





Minister of State for Health and Medical Education Asiyea Naqash told the house that a case has been registered against the accused and he was being questioned in police custody.





As the opposition kept shouting slogans, Road and Buildings Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said law should be allowed to take its own course in the matter.





"The issue is very serious. The doctor has been suspended and we have lodged an FIR against him," Veeri said.





Dissatisfied, opposition lawmakers demanded immediate dismissal of the doctor and walked out of the assembly.





--IANS