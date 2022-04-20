Jammu Crime Branch Books Fake MBBS Admission Counsellors

Jammu: The sleuths of Crime Branch Jammu on Friday booked a group of fraudsters for imposing as counsellors and alluring people of admissions in MBBS course.

Official spokesman here said that the case was registered against Vishal Kumar of Durga Sthan, near Kali Mandir Katihar Bihar, presently living near CNG Pump Noida UP, Nissar KP of Koodali Panchayath Kerala and others for duping the complainant of hard-earned money on the pretext of arranging MBBS seat for her daughter outside J&K.

Dr Mehjabeen Shehri of 47/BC Gandhi Nagar Jammu, presently living near MLA Hostel Jammu lodged a written complaint, alleging that the accused induced her and assured her of an MBBS seat in Dehradun through a website, said the Spokesman.

He added that on assurance of the accused, the complainant transferred an advance amount of Rs 2 lakhs into his account and for the remaining amount she was asked to deposit it after the MBBS seat was allotted to her daughter.

Taking cognisance, Crime Branch, Jammu initiated a preliminary inquiry and during inquiry, it has prima facie been established that the suspects in criminal connivance with each other have opened various bank accounts and procured various mobile SIM cards on forged documents only for the purpose of cheating the complainant and other gullible people and duping them of their hard earned money in order to reap benefit illegally, he added.

The spokesman said that a formal criminal case has been registered against the accused and investigation set in motion. UNI



