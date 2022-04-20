Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army hosts village games festival 2021 in Vilgam

Srinagar: The 15 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is organising a village games festival 2021 at Vilgam ahead of the Army Day celebrations.

The event was hosted on Wednesday in Ramhal, Rajwar and Magam blocks.

The festival witnessed the huge turnout of local Kashmiris and Gujars along with several COVID Warriors (ASHA Workers). Village Panches, Sarpanchs and even ex-servicemen also took part in the event, reports ANI.

Commander 8 Sector RR, Brigadier Neeraj Sharma inaugurated the event.

"Today we organised this event to bring together people of all ages. Amid the harsh winters here, we have organised this event which has a lot of village games in it. These allow games which have become a thing of past. We are revving game like 'gulli danda' as part of the festival on Army Day," Colonel Abhishek Singh, who organised the festival, told ANI.

"Now that winters have arrived, physical activities should become an essential part of the daily routine. With the aim to promote healthy lifestyle, we have organised this village games," he added.

Manzoor Ahmad, a local municipal member, who was seen enjoying the village games told ANI: "This is a very good programme. This programme which has been organised by the Army and in future, we would love to see such a programme with greater frequency."

—ANI