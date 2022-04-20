Jamiyat-Ulema-e-Hind To Approach SC On Non-Inclusion Of 40 Lakh Assamese In NRC: Madani

Saharanpur (Deoband): Jamiyat-Ulema-e-Hind president Asharad Madani here on Tuesday said that Jamiyat will challenge the declaration of 40 lakh people ineligible to be included in the draft National Register of India (NRC). He said that these people should get justice and their documents should be examined properly.

More than 40 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in Assam were left out of the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published on Monday. The draft NRC was released in Guwahati by Registrar General of India Sailesh and NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela in the presence of Joint Director (Northeast) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Satyendra Garg.

Jamiyat president said that it was serious issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh should delicately look into the matter and resolve the issues. UNI