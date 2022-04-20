James Hinchcliffe wins first IndyCar Grand Prix

James Hinchcliffe`s one pit-stop gamble paid off Sunday as the Canadian won a chaotic IndyCar Grand Prix of Louisiana. In the US open-wheel series` first race on the NOLA Motorsports Park track in suburban New Orleans, Hinchcliffe took the lead when cars in front of him pitted for fuel and tyres on lap 33. The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver stayed out front under a succession of restarts around the 2.74-mile (4.41 Km), 13-turn permanent road course as a string of incidents behind him caused the final dozen laps to be run nearly completely under caution conditions that prevented overtaking. The race ended under caution after 47 laps due to the one-hour, 45-minute time limit. Hinchcliffe earned his fourth career Indy car win and first since June 2013 at Iowa Speedway. Brazilian Helio Castroneves finished second in the number three Team Penske Chevrolet, with Hinchcliffe`s teammate James Jakes placing third. Colombia`s Juan Pablo Montoya, who won the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 29, finished fifth for Team Penske to retain the lead in the standings with 84 points -- 10 more than team-mate Castroneves. AFP