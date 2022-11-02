Jambey Tashi, a BJP lawmaker, is no longer

Itanagar (The Hawk): Jambey Tashi, a BJP lawmaker from the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh's Lumla Assembly constituency, passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Besides his wife, the 48-year-old BJP leader also leaves behind two children and a son. He passed away while receiving treatment in a hospital in Guwahati.

Tashi has served as a Lumla legislator three times.

He served as the state's Planning and Investment Minister's advisor.

Pema Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, expressed her sorrow and grief over the abrupt passing of the lawmaker by saying: "My loss at the passing of my older brother Jambey Tashi is profound, and I am heartbroken by this tragedy. I offer prayers for the deceased along with the family. Dear Brother, may you experience the nirvanic joy."

In his message of sympathy, Khandu stated that Tashi was actively involved in social activities from the start and joined the Anchal Samiti in 2001.

"The Lumla constituency, which was formerly isolated and underdeveloped, is now one of the most developed in the state. Lumla and its surrounding areas must be seen to fully appreciate the transformation that Tashi has brought about "added the chief minister.

(Inputs from Agencies)