Jamaati corona patient escapes from UP hospital

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): A 65-year-old corona positive patient, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi last month, escaped from the hospital on Tuesday after breaking the glass pane and cutting the wire mesh on the window.

He used his clothes to form a rope and scale down the building.

Safid Miyan, a resident of Sursuri in Nepal, had been quarantined after he was found to be a member of the Jamaat. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at the primary health centre in Khekhra.

Safid Miyan was a part of a group of 17 people from Nepal, who had attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat gathering.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat has now issued an appeal with a photograph of Safid Miyan, asking people to inform the police if he is seen anywhere.

The patient can infect a number of other people if he moves around untreated, the appeal said.

The police have launched a hunt for the runaway patient.

