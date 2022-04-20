Jallikattu: SC Declines To Pass Order Before Saturday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea seeking its intervention to pass judgment on bull taming sport Jallikattu before Saturday.

"Unfair to ask bench to pass order", said the apex court.





The court also said the draft of Jallikattu judgement has been prepared but not possible to deliver it before Saturday.





The Tamil Nadu governemnt has mounted pressure for promulgation of an ordinance to enable Jallikattu, the Centre had said though "things are ready" on its side, it would wait for the order of Supreme Court which it hoped will do justice so that people can celebrate festival as per tradition.





Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave who met a delegation led by Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and AIADMK MP M Thambidurai regarding this issue has blamed the previous Congress-led UPA government for including bulls in the list of animals prohibited from being exhibited or trained as performing animals.





There has been a growing chorus for holding bull taming sport Jallikattu, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to consider promulgating an ordinance to enable the conduct of the sport.





While AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala wrote a letter to Modi, noting that the ban on the bull taming sport had caused "resentment" in the state, a 27-member delegation led Thambidurai submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office in this regard.





