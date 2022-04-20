Jal Shakti Minister Reviews Namami Gange Projects In Rishikesh And Haridwar

Haridwar: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reviewed the ongoing Namami Gange projects in Rishikesh and Haridwar. Accompanied by senior officials of National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Union Minister was shown the operations of Sewage Treatment Plant in Sarai.

The minister also inspected the under construction Jagjeetpur STP which is slated for completion later this year. He discusses the roadmap ahead for the Jagjeetpur STP with Director General of NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

Upgradation of the existing 27 MLD plant at Jagjeetpur and 18 MLD plant at Sarai have been undertaken under the Namami Gange Programme and these works are expected to be completed by August 2019. A total of 427 crore rupees has been sanctioned for these projects at Haridwar.

The Minister also visited the Chandi Ghat project in Haridwar, which was inaugurated in February this year. Jal Shakti Minister also visited Rishikesh to take stock of various STP projects.