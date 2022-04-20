Jaju Violated No Quarantine Rule, Says BJP

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday came to the defence of party incharge for the state, Shyam Jaju, who is under fire for apparently violating coronavirus quarantine rules.

"Jaju has been in self-quarantine since July 12 and is following all restrictions," Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Jaju came here from Delhi to attend a party event on Sunday but had to go into self-quarantine on the advice of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat as he had come from a red zone.

However, he drew the flak from the opposition when he went to Haridwar on Monday despite being under self-quarantine.

Bhasin said Jaju had violated no quarantine rule and had gone to Haridwar on a "personal visit to offer prayers at a temple".

Pradesh Congress vice president Surya Kant Dhasmana said it was highly irresponsible on part of the BJP leader to come from Delhi and then go to Haridwar violating quarantine rules. PTI