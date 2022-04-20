Jaitley rebuts Manmohan's comments, says economy not fragile

Tags: Manmohan Singh, Indian economy, Arun Jaitley, India growth, India's economic growth, Economy, FM Jaitley Jaitley rebuts Manmohan's comments, says economy not fragileNew Delhi: Dismissing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's comments on the state of Indian economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said an economy growing at fastest pace in the world cannot be 'fragile'. "In a global slowdown situation, to have the fastest growth rate in the world certainly does not make Indian economy fragile," he told reporters here. Jaitley made these comments when asked about the Singh's statement that recovery in the Indian economy was very fragile. The Finance Minister said the fourth quarter (January- March) GDP growth of 7.5 percent and 7.3 percent for the entire financial year 2014-15 indicate that the economy is in "recovery mode". The silver lining in the GDP number is the manufacturing sector which registered 8.4 percent growth in the fourth quarter and 7.1 percent for entire 2014-15. "Manufacturing and services indicate that we have a potential to grow at 8-9 percent and beyond," Jaitley said. The fourth quarter GDP data "gives us a broad idea of how the Indian economy is moving. It is absolutely clear that the economy is in a recovery mode", he added. While the fourth quarter GDP growth rate at 7.5 percent was better than China's 7.4 percent, making India the fastest growing economy in the world, for the full fiscal it was a tad lower than the Chinese growth rate. Jaitley further said that with improvement in agriculture and exports, India could achieve 9 percent growth rate. PTI