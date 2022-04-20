Jaitley Demise: Yogi, Rajnath Rushes To New Delhi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled his Mathura visit for Janmashtami celebrations on Saturday due to the demise of former Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Sources here said that the Chief Minister reached Agra to go to Mathura but changed his programme was and will now go to Delhi.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Lucknow on a three days visit, also cancelled his programme and rushed to the National Capital. Several UP BJP leaders and state ministers are also going to New Delhi. UNI