Jaishankar will address India's foreign policy in RS

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Wednesday, the opening day of the winter session, S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, will address the Rajya Sabha (RS) with a statement regarding India's foreign policy.

He will speak on the "Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy," the RS bulletin said.

The WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was adopted by the Lok Sabha, will be amended by a bill that will be introduced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Smriti Irani, minister of women's and children's development, will give a statement on the ministry's progress in implementing the 334th report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports on "Issues relating to Safety of Women."

She will also discuss the progress made in implementing the suggestions found in the Ministry-related 338th report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-23).

The House will pay tribute to the former members who recently passed away.

