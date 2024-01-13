Jaishankar Warns of Normalcy Disruption in Other Relations Amidst Border Tensions with China

Amid escalating tensions at the India-China border, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses the impact on bilateral relations. Explore the aftermath of the Galwan incident, the intricacies of diplomatic efforts, and insights into India's rising influence in global geopolitics. Gain perspective on the Maldives-India strain and India's persistent pursuit of a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

Nagpur: In the midst of an ongoing border standoff, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cautioned that China should not anticipate normal progression in other aspects of bilateral relations. Addressing the audience at an event focused on 'Bharat's Rise in Geopolitics,' Jaishankar emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving complex situations, acknowledging that swift solutions may not always be attainable.



Highlighting the unresolved border situation between India and China, Jaishankar mentioned the violation of the agreement in 2020, where both nations had committed to avoiding troop build-ups and keeping each other informed about their movements. The External Affairs Minister recounted the large-scale deployment of Chinese troops to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the subsequent Galwan incident.



Jaishankar asserted that he conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that normalizing other relations would be contingent on finding a resolution at the border. He emphasized the impracticality of engaging in trade while facing border tensions, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a satisfactory conclusion.



Responding to queries about the recent strain with Maldives following objectionable comments from officials after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, Jaishankar highlighted India's successful efforts over the past decade to build strong connections. Despite occasional political fluctuations, he noted the positive sentiments of the people toward India, emphasizing the multifaceted approach involving infrastructure development, trade access, and investment.



Addressing the issue of India's pursuit of a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, Jaishankar acknowledged the changing dynamics of the global landscape. He underscored the limitations of the UN and the necessity for India, as one of the world's largest economies, to have a permanent seat. Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism about India's continued efforts to secure a place on the Security Council.



Regarding the significant number of Indians settling abroad despite India's economic standing, Jaishankar recognized it as a personal choice in a democratic society. He stressed the need to focus on providing enhanced employment opportunities within India, while also appreciating the positive contributions of Indians working abroad in various sectors.

