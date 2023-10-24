Jaishankar reaffirms India's commitment to UN, seeks reforms

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday on the occasion of the 78th UN Day, called for reforms in the multilateral organisation, while reaffirming its commitment to the UN's charter.



"On 78th UN Day, reaffirm India's commitment to UN and its charter. Emphasize the significance of reformed multilateralism which fosters fairness, inclusivity and multipolarity," Jaishankar posted on X.



"A more purposeful United Nations will deliver on the Global South's expectations and aspirations," he added.



India has consistently called for reforms in the UN, keeping in sync with the changing geopolitical dynamics and aspirations of the emerging economies.

—IANS