    Menu
    India

    Jaishankar reaffirms India's commitment to UN, seeks reforms

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

    New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday on the occasion of the 78th UN Day, called for reforms in the multilateral organisation, while reaffirming its commitment to the UN's charter.

    "On 78th UN Day, reaffirm India's commitment to UN and its charter. Emphasize the significance of reformed multilateralism which fosters fairness, inclusivity and multipolarity," Jaishankar posted on X.

    "A more purposeful United Nations will deliver on the Global South's expectations and aspirations," he added.

    India has consistently called for reforms in the UN, keeping in sync with the changing geopolitical dynamics and aspirations of the emerging economies.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :United Nations UN Day 2023 Diplomacy Global Affairs International Relations Emerging Economies UN Charter
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in