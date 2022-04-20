Jaishankar, Pompeo Hopeful Of 'Results' In Trade Talks From Piyush Goyal & US Negotiator

In what is seen as a forward movement in trade parleys, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met here on Tuesday and both sides seemed to have thrown the ball into the court of two chief negotiators for "some early results.'

'Both of us felt that while the trade issue had progressed, for the larger relationship, it was important that we see some early results,'Dr Jaishankar told reporters.

He also tweeted: "A good conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo focusing on the further progress of our bilateral relations. Also discussed important regional and global issues. Welcomed the continuing development of a key partnership".

Dr Jaishankar is also slated to confer with Defence Secretary Mark Esper and the newly-appointed US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien besides Speaker Nancy Pelosi.