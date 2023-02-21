Jaishankar inaugurates first International Education Fair of J&K in Delhi

Srinagar: The first International Education Fair for J&K was placed on by SKUAST-Kashmir and ICCR. It was inaugurated on Tuesday in New Delhi by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitendra Singh, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Jaishankar, who was the event's chief guest, praised SKUSAT-Kashmir for putting together the International Education Fair.

He explained that three years ago, a process of transformation began in J&K with the goal of bringing all the benefits of the development and success that the rest of India had experienced for many years to the people of J&K.

“For me, it is not just an education event, it is a very integral part of ensuring that a very important region of India is connected to what is happening in the world,” Jaishankar said.

He further noted that educational institutions in India could do more to attract international students.

“Today, India has projects completed or under-delivery in 78 countries across the world. So, if our relationships are so extensive, investments are so deep and networking is so good, we need to see that translate into greater flow of international students to India,” Jaishankar said.

“In a globalised world, it’s absolutely essential that young people of India are fully aware of what’s happening in the world and there is no better way to do that than having international students among you,” Jaishankar added.—Inputs from Agencies