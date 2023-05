Benaulim: The dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh was likely discussed at Thursday's bilateral talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

On the eve of a gathering of the SCO's Council of Foreign Ministers, the talks were held at a beach resort in Benaulim.

According to those in the know, the three-year border dispute in eastern Ladakh will be a major topic of discussion.—Inputs from Agencies