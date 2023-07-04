Jaishankar Extends Wishes On America's I-Day

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday wished people and the government of the United States of America on their Independence Day. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US has opened new domains for taking forward Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Jaishankar also extended greetings to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Warm greetings to @SecBlinken and the Government & people of the United States of America on their Independence Day. Prime Minister @narendramodi's landmark visit has opened many new domains for taking our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership forward."

The US Independence Day is celebrated on July 4. The decleration of Independence was adopted on July 4 in 1776. People across the US celebrate America's Independence Day with fireworks.

Earlier in June, PM Narendra Modi travelled to the US for a four-day State visit. During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for a state dinner at the White House. He was also hosted for a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building and compared the meeting with a "sweet dish" at his farewell address. He also addressed the US-India Strategic partnership forum (USISPF) in Washington DC. He said that American companies in the last two years have invested around USD 16 billion in India.

Notably, the relations between India and the US have developed into a "global strategic partnership", based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues. Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided momentum to bilateral cooperation between India and US.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the bilateral cooperation between India and the US is broad-based and multi-sectoral, covering trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, high-technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, clean energy, environment, agriculture and health. —ANI