Jaishankar embarks on 9-day US visit

New Delhi: On Friday, S. Jaishankar, minister of external affairs, landed in New York to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and to organise a special event on Global South. His trip will last for nine days.

From September 27-30, Jaishankar will go to Washington, DC, to meet with his American counterparts in bilateral meetings following his participation in 78th UNGA-related events.

"During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) will be leading the Indian delegation for the high level week at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the MEA announced.—Inputs from Agencies