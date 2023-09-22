    Menu
    India

    Jaishankar embarks on 9-day US visit

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, S. Jaishankar, minister of external affairs, landed in New York to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and to organise a special event on Global South. His trip will last for nine days.

    From September 27-30, Jaishankar will go to Washington, DC, to meet with his American counterparts in bilateral meetings following his participation in 78th UNGA-related events.

    "During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) will be leading the Indian delegation for the high level week at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the MEA announced.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags : minister of external affairs S. Jaishankar New York UNGA Washington DC Global South
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in