Jaishankar Discusses Development, Hydro Power Issues With Bhutan Counterpart

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, on Friday held talks with Foreign Minister of Bhutan Dr Tandi Dorji and discussed issues of mutual interests.

"Giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship. EAM Dr Jaishankar held talks with foreign minister of Bhutan Dr Tandi Dorji," MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydro power.

This is Dr Jaishankar's first visit abroad as the External Affairs Minister and is seen as a reflection on the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan.

During the two-day visit, External Affairs Minister is expected to have audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and call on Lyonchhen Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan.