    India

    Jaishankar attends key meeting of Global Crisis Response Group

    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presided over a vital meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was there digitally.

    According to a tweet by Jaishankar, he brought up India's G20 presidency's attempts to develop an action plan to speed up progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during the conference.

    The United Nations Secretary General invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on July 7 the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India has accepted the offer.—Inputs from Agencies

