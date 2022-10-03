Jaishankar's 'International Terrorism' Remarks Irk Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday rejected comments made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his Vadodara address, where he drew a comparison between India's IT (Information Technology) industry with that of the IT (international terrorism) industry of the "neighbouring" country.

During his address, Jaishankar said just as India is an expert in information technology, "our neighbour is an expert in international terrorism" and warned that if terrorism is "being done against us, tomorrow it will be against you." "We have a neighbour.. like we are experts in IT they're experts in 'international terrorists'. It's going on for years...but we could explain to the world that terrorism is terrorism, today it's being done against us, tomorrow it will be against you," Jaishankar said at an event in Gujarat's Vadodara.

He pointed out that now the world's understanding of terrorism has changed as compared to earlier times and it is not tolerating it anymore. "Countries using terrorism are under pressure and are further reluctant," Jaishankar added.

Even though Jaishankar did not name Pakistan during his speech but Pakistan's foreign ministry said it was insinuating against them.

"Pakistan categorically rejects Indian External Affairs Minister's highly irresponsible and gratuitous remarks made at Vadodara, India insinuating at Pakistan's so-called involvement in international terrorism," the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan is the only country that has stemmed the tide of terror directed against it from elements and states with inimical motives," it added.

These comments are contrary to successive UN reports on terrorism and evidence presented by India on the global stage regarding Pakistan's terror module. India, meanwhile, had maintained that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. India's consistent position is that between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment. Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism against India; restrict normal trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges; and engage in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India.

"India, as a result of proactive outreach with the international community, successfully thwarted Pakistan's misleading attempts to present an alarmist picture of the situation of the region and interfere in the internal affairs of India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said its annual report. —ANI